Dec. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

For the drive home in Bristol: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 3F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 10 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Bristol could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

