For the drive home in Bristol: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 3F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 10 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Bristol could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
Some argue that seasons shouldn’t begin on the longest or shortest day of the year.
The chance to get snow in Virginia before Christmas is nudging upwards. The problem is deciphering exactly where, when and how much.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degree…
Temperatures in Bristol will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bristol area. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
This evening's outlook for Bristol: A few clouds overnight. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bristol residents sh…
Bristol's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanke…