Dec. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Bristol's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

