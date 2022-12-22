Dec. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening's outlook for Bristol: Light rain...mixing with snow late. Low around 10F. SW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at . 3 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Bristol could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning from FRI 4:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.