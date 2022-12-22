This evening's outlook for Bristol: Light rain...mixing with snow late. Low around 10F. SW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at . 3 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Bristol could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning from FRI 4:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
The chance to get snow in Virginia before Christmas is nudging upwards. The problem is deciphering exactly where, when and how much.
Some argue that seasons shouldn’t begin on the longest or shortest day of the year.
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
