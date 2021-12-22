Dec. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening's outlook for Bristol: Clear. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.