For the drive home in Bristol: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 36F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 15 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
