Dec. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening in Bristol: Mostly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.

December tornadoes: Rare but not unprecedented
December tornadoes: Rare but not unprecedented

On Monday, scientists and engineers continued their on-site survey work to determine the full scale of the tornadoes that devastated parts of the Mississippi Valley on Friday night. Some hindsight about what happened:

Tuesday is the first day of winter – but not the earliest sunset
Tuesday is the first day of winter – but not the earliest sunset

Tuesday is the first day of astronomical winter, the winter most of us are familiar with, the one we learn in school and find on our calendars. It begins with the winter solstice, the moment when the Northern Hemisphere is titled the farthest away from the sun. As seen from the ground in Richmond, the sun reaches only 29° above the horizon at its highest point that day.

