Dec. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 85% chance of precipitation. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west.