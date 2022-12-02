Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 85% chance of precipitation. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Expect a transition from mild to cold for the first full week of December, with one storm to watch out for. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City and Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch look at the weather trends for Dec. 5-9 from North Carolina up the I-95 corridor to New Jersey, with a sneak peek at a deep winter chill to come after.
It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.