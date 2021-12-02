 Skip to main content
Dec. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening in Bristol: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

