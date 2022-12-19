Bristol's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
