This evening's outlook for Bristol: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
