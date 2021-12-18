 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Dec. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Bristol: Periods of rain. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
December tornadoes: Rare but not unprecedented
Weather

December tornadoes: Rare but not unprecedented

  • Updated

On Monday, scientists and engineers continued their on-site survey work to determine the full scale of the tornadoes that devastated parts of the Mississippi Valley on Friday night. Some hindsight about what happened:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts