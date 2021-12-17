 Skip to main content
Dec. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

For the drive home in Bristol: Mostly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 73% chance of precipitation. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

