For the drive home in Bristol: Mostly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 73% chance of precipitation. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
On Monday, scientists and engineers continued their on-site survey work to determine the full scale of the tornadoes that devastated parts of the Mississippi Valley on Friday night. Some hindsight about what happened:
Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol today. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly…
Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 deg…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The fore…
Tornadoes in December aren’t unusual in the Gulf Coast and lower Mississippi Valley states, but the Dec. 10-11 outbreak was extreme and far-reaching.
This evening in Bristol: Cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bristol residents should expect temperatur…
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.