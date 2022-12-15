 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

For the drive home in Bristol: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol area Friday. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.

Cold Hanukkah and Christmas week, will it storm? Joe, Sean talk on Snow Search

Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it. 

