Dec. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Partly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.