Bristol's evening forecast: Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Looking ahead, Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 72% chance of rain. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
