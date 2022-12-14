 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Bristol's evening forecast: Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Looking ahead, Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 72% chance of rain. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

