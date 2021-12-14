Dec. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

For the drive home in Bristol: Mainly clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.