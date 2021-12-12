 Skip to main content
Dec. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Bristol's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

