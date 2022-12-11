Dec. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.