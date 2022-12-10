Dec. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Bristol's evening forecast: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Sunday, there is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.