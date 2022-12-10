 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Bristol's evening forecast: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Sunday, there is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.

Cold, snowy pieces are there but need to connect, see Joe and Sean's Snow Search

The ingredients are there for a cold and snowy pattern. However, they need to be cooked into nor'easters and coastal storms. Meteorologist Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City dive deeper into the weather pattern for the week of Dec. 12 to see if they'll get put together. 

