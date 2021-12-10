 Skip to main content
Dec. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening's outlook for Bristol: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 93% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.

