Dec. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west.