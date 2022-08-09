Aug. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening's outlook for Bristol: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 73% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.