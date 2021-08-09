 Skip to main content
Aug. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Bristol's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

