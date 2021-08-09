Bristol's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
Don’t be fooled by the present lull in the tropical Atlantic: the months of August, September and October will bring more storms and hurricanes.
The Bristol area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The…
The Bristol area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also clou…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Bristol. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. There is a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
The Weather Guys explain what holds clouds up and why some are fluffy on top but flat on the bottom.
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. It's likely to…
The Bristol area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Partly clo…