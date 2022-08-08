Aug. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening in Bristol: Mainly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.