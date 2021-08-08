For the drive home in Bristol: Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 87.82. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
Don’t be fooled by the present lull in the tropical Atlantic: the months of August, September and October will bring more storms and hurricanes.
The Bristol area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The…
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. It's likely to…
The Bristol area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also clou…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Bristol. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. There is a…
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees…
The Bristol area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Partly clo…
This evening's outlook for Bristol: Clear. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol Thursday. Te…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low around…