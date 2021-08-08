Aug. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

For the drive home in Bristol: Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 87.82. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.