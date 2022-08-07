This evening in Bristol: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Monday, there is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
