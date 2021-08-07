 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aug. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Aug. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Bristol: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts