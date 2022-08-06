Bristol's evening forecast: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Aug. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
This season has gotten off to a slower start compared to the last couple of years, but it is important to remember that June and July are only the first gear of hurricane season.
As recent deluges in St. Louis and Kentucky show, flash flooding can happen in urban and rural areas, with deadly results in either setting.
It will be a warm day in Bristol. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. …
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brin…
This evening's outlook for Bristol: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Friday…
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. Then partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variab…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Pl…