Aug. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Bristol's evening forecast: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.

