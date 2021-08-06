This evening's outlook for Bristol: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
