Bristol's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol Saturday. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Saturday, there is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
As recent deluges in St. Louis and Kentucky show, flash flooding can happen in urban and rural areas, with deadly results in either setting.
