Aug. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: A few clouds. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.