 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aug. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Aug. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: A few clouds. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts