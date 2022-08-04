This evening's outlook for Bristol: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
