For the drive home in Bristol: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Potential for flooding rains. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Tomorrow's temperature in Bristol will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
Two people are confirmed dead and 20 remain missing as searches continue in flood-damaged Haywood County, in the mountains of western North Carolina.
