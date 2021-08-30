 Skip to main content
Aug. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Bristol's evening forecast: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol Tuesday. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tuesday, there is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. There is a medium-high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

