Bristol's evening forecast: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol Tuesday. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tuesday, there is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. There is a medium-high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high …
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings …
The Bristol area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though i…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 thou…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Most likely, the area will…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We'll see sunshine …
- Updated
Two people are confirmed dead and 20 remain missing as searches continue in flood-damaged Haywood County, in the mountains of western North Carolina.
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
- Updated
More than 100,000 homes and businesses lost power after Henri brought powerful winds and flooding rain to New England on August 22.