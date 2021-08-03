This evening in Bristol: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
