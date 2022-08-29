Aug. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Bristol's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 83% chance of rain. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.