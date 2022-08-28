Bristol's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
Since the middle of July, the Virginia Department of Health has kept the upper part of Lake Anna, north of the Route 208 bridge, under a Harmful Algae Bloom (HAB) Advisory. This area includes the swimming beaches on the west side of Lake Anna State Park.
Computer simulations, or weather models, have allowed the forecasting of tropical systems to improve dramatically over the past three decades.
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Do…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We will see a mi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will se…
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
The Bristol area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Pa…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house with…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 deg…