Aug. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Bristol's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.