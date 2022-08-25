This evening's outlook for Bristol: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Since the middle of July, the Virginia Department of Health has kept the upper part of Lake Anna, north of the Route 208 bridge, under a Harmful Algae Bloom (HAB) Advisory. This area includes the swimming beaches on the west side of Lake Anna State Park.
Computer simulations, or weather models, have allowed the forecasting of tropical systems to improve dramatically over the past three decades.
Fog is a cloud in contact with the ground.
