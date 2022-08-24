 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

