Aug. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening in Bristol: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol Wednesday. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

