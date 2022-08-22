Aug. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

For the drive home in Bristol: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.