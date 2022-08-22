For the drive home in Bristol: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Bristol: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 66F. W…
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
Since the middle of July, the Virginia Department of Health has kept the upper part of Lake Anna, north of the Route 208 bridge, under a Harmful Algae Bloom (HAB) Advisory. This area includes the swimming beaches on the west side of Lake Anna State Park.
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. You may …
Fog is a cloud in contact with the ground.
The Bristol area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house with…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Toda…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mi…
Officials in Williamsburg say a man was killed when a tree branch fell on his car as severe weather passed through the region.