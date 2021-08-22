 Skip to main content
Aug. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.

