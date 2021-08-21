 Skip to main content
Aug. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

