Aug. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening's outlook for Bristol: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol Saturday. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.