This evening's outlook for Bristol: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol Saturday. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
