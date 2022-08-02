This evening in Bristol: A few clouds from time to time. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunders…
It will be a warm day in Bristol. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. …
The Bristol area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. The area will see …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 deg…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Pl…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella…
Bristol's evening forecast: Thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Tomorrow's temperature in Bristol will be wa…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 68F. Winds WSW at …
This evening in Bristol: Mostly cloudy in the evening then periods of showers after midnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rai…
The Bristol area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area will see rain…