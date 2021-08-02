Aug. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening in Bristol: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.