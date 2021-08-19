 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aug. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Aug. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

{{featured_button_text}}

Bristol's evening forecast: Thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol Friday. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts