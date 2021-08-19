Bristol's evening forecast: Thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol Friday. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
