Aug. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening's outlook for Bristol: A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.

