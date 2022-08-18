This evening's outlook for Bristol: A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Aug. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
Officials in Williamsburg say a man was killed when a tree branch fell on his car as severe weather passed through the region.
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. …
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low…
Bristol's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low around 65F. Winds ligh…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bristol area ca…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Toda…
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear sk…
For the drive home in Bristol: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol Saturd…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mi…