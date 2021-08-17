Aug. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening's outlook for Bristol: Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.