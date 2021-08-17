This evening's outlook for Bristol: Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
